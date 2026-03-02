People seem to have an issue with doing things alone, but I happen to love it.

I’ve seen musicals alone, gone out for dinner by myself, heck, less than 24 hours before writing this I went to the movies on my own and had a great time.

It gets rid of the pressure of making sure someone else is also having a good time.

Where to eat when dining alone

Yelp has narrowed down the best restaurants to enjoy a meal without a plus-one in each state for fellow solo foodies.

The diners of Yelp Elites determined that the best spot for a table of one is a popular tapas bar and restaurant in Newark.

Casa d’Paco

According to Yelp, “Casa d’Paco’s lively tapas bar and welcoming staff make solo diners feel like regulars from the moment they walk in.”

Known for its fresh Spanish food (including hot or cold tapas and main entrees), the staff creates a different menu every week to give you a new experience each time you return.

Whether you’re in the area alone on a work trip, or just having a “treat yourself” evening alone, Casa d’Paco’s is ideal for a memorable solo night out in North Jersey.

Casa d’Paco’s hours of operation:

Tuesday: 12 - 11 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 - 11 p.m.

Thursday: 12 - 11 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. - Midnight

Saturday: 12 p.m. - Midnight

Sunday: 12 - 10 p.m.

(Kitchen closes at 10 p.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Saturday)

The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

You can check them out for yourself in the heart of Ironbound at 73 Warwick St., Newark, NJ.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

