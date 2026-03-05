Welcome to New Jersey, where we might tolerate you aligning with the wrong political party but God forbid you say something stupid about pizza. It’s our culture. Part of our DNA.

In my opinion, it’s shocking that national chains can survive here with the more authentic, real pizza offered by the mom-and-pop neighborhood joints. In fact, while Domino’s is hanging on, others like Pizza Hut and Papa John’s have been closing locations due to weak sales.

Marco's Pizza

Now comes word that a national chain you may have never heard of has boldly opened in the most serious of pizza territories.

Marco’s Pizza, an Ohio-based chain with more than 1,200 locations in 35 states, has opened its first location ever in New Jersey. It’s in Somerset at 1135 Easton Avenue. Bold, considering how the iconic Delucia’s pizza is so nearby.

Can they compete here?

Let’s take a look.

Marco’s is known for their value deals with a large one-topping pizza for only about $11 and buy-one-get-one specials on Tuesdays.

Plus, according to mycentraljersey.com, the Marco’s chain has been named America’s favorite limited-service pizza restaurant by Nation’s Restaurant News. They also made Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service pizza chains and ranked 48th on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.

Will it pass the discerning Jersey taste test, though? You’ll just have to try it to know. If nothing else, Marco’s is a name that already sounds like it’s from Jersey.