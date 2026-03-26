You know what I love? A good dive bar. Sure, I can wear a jacket and tie. I can have a $26 cocktail at the Ritz-Carlton. But who am I really when that mask comes off?

I’m the guy at Rocky’s in Rahway, end of the bar near the front door across from the jukebox. I’m probably wearing jeans and a hoodie. I probably have a shot of Jack in front of me.

Burger Photo by sk on Unsplash loading...

The best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger

Just like many of us love the total casual comfort of a good dive bar, we also love a hole-in-the-wall burger joint. To that end, the foodie site tastingtable.com ran an article recently on The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint In Every State.

Here in Jersey, we have many. There’s Krug’s in Newark. There’s Barnacle Bill’s in Rumson. But there’s one that’s received many accolades and the site picked it as the best in our state.

White Manna Screengrab via Google Maps. loading...

White Manna in Hackensack.

It’s that famous tiny place with tons of stainless steel and a grill you can watch as they work their magic. Those sliders, so simple but so perfect, with the thinly sliced onions caramelized with the meat, a slice of American, served on a steamed Martin’s potato roll.

It’s perfection.

It was just named the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint by tastingtable.com.

“Fans of food shows have probably heard White Manna Hamburgers mentioned at least once or twice, and customers say it lives up to the hype,” according to the site. “There are some simple, straightforward, tasty burgers here, and sometimes that's all you need.”

If you've never been l, White Manna is at 358 River Street, Hackensack, New Jersey. They're open until 9 p.m. every night, and you won't leave hungry.