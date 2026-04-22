Cheessteaks just expanded to the best possible NJ location

I’m a Seaside Heights guy. It’s always been my go-to boardwalk since my childhood. You know how the Seaside Heights boardwalk seems to have its own ecosystem?

There’s the pizza slice you grab because it’s there, the zeppoles you didn’t plan on but suddenly need, and the sausage sandwich that somehow tastes better with a little ocean air mixed in.

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Now toss a heavyweight into that mix to really shake things up.

A fast-growing Jersey brand, CHEESSTEAKS, just announced on social media that it's opening its ninth location and they didn’t pick some sleepy strip mall.

They went straight for the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. Not just any stretch, either. We’re talking steps from the original “Jersey Shore” house used in the MTV show.

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How can this not be a hit?

These guys already crank out hundreds of cheesesteaks a day. Ribeye. Cooper Sharp. Fast-moving line. Loud kitchen. The kind of place where you can feel the pace before you even order. It’s part food stand, part Jersey attitude. You have to believe they’ll be a great fit here.

Co-owner Antonio Delgado isn’t pretending they’re easing into this. He has said they’re here to take over.

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Think about it. The boardwalk runs on volume. Quick decisions. Big flavors.

CHEESSTEAKS was practically built for that environment.

The first one opened in March of last year in Merchantville, which is in Camden County. Only three months later, a second location started serving up their cheesesteaks and uniquely flavored wings in Belmar.

Now with the addition of the Seaside Heights location, they will be boasting nine locations with no signs of slowing down. NJ.com reports there's talk of a 10th location coming to Vineland.

When I take exit 82 this summer, I know the first place I’m stopping.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

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