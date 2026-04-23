The smash burger craze is going strong in the Garden State with three new 7th Street Burger restaurants set to open this spring, bringing the total number of New Jersey locations to five.

7th Street Burger was co-founded by two childhood friends, Kevin and Paras, in 2021 in the East Village of New York City. It’s been expanding across New York, New Jersey, and the D.C. area ever since.

The chain is known for its single and double cheeseburgers, the spicy jalapeño cheeseburger, regular fries, loaded fries, and Impossible vegetarian versions of each of the burgers.

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There’s elegance in simplicity.

“7th Street is three guys on the grill, with three items on the menu, and nine ingredients in the restaurant,” says co-founder, Kevin Rezvan.

We bring a truly simple menu, with top quality ingredients, and value-focused products to our customers.

For those not in the know, smash burgers are made nice and crispy (but still juicy) by pressing the meat patty on the grill.

Add their house sauce to that bad boy? That’ll bring the experience to a whole new level.

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7th Street Burger opening more New Jersey locations

The business has already been serving New Jersey communities at 124 Nassau St. in Princeton and 410 Washington St. in Hoboken. Their three new 7th Street Burgers will be at:

🍔 370 W. Pleasantview Ave. in Hackensack (opening April 20, 2026)

🍔 2180 Route 22 E. in Union (opening May 18, 2026)

🍔 2791 Hooper Ave. in Brick (opening May 25, 2026)

You can find a location near you on their site. Arrive hungry!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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