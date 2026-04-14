Is this NJ’s go-to Mediterranean spot? New openings signal major expansion
Hummus? More like “YUMmus!”
There’s nothing like a good Mediterranean bowl, and soon the Garden State will have three more spots where they can enjoy one.
Hummus Republic is set to open new restaurants in Montclair, Hamilton, and Woodbridge (in the Avenel section).
The nationwide Mediterranean chain focuses on having heart-healthy fats, lean proteins, and antioxidant-rich vegetables in their meals to fuel you while still tasting like a delicious treat.
Inspired by the sun-drenched flavors of the Mediterranean coast, we set out to create a space where the ancient tradition of the ‘gathering’ meets the pace of modern life.
Customers are able to customize their own bowls, wraps, or pitas with various ingredients of their choosing. Signature bowls are available if you don’t want to build your own, such as the gyro garden bowl, fire swarm bowl, and the falafel fusion bowl.
They also specialize in Greek sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, falafel, and sides like sweet potato fries, their house-made hummus, pita chips, and other spreads to go with pita bread.
Catering options are also available.
Hummus Republic has 10 New Jersey locations
The three new establishments will be at:
412 Bloomfield Ave
Montclair, NJ
990 Saint Georges Ave
Avenel, NJ
3100 Quakerbridge Rd STE 17
Hamilton Township, NJ
There are already restaurants in North Brunswick, Edison, Westfield, Morristown, Morris Township , Long Branch, and Jersey City.
While no opening dates for the new spots have been officially announced, they are “coming soon,” according to Hummus Republic’s website.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.