Gourmet cookie shop opens its first New Jersey location
Cookie Monster might be temporarily leaving Sesame Street for Sloan Avenue in Hamilton now that a new Cookie Head has officially opened its doors. No offense to the Street, but this place is elevating the cookie experience.
Formerly known as Blueprint Cookies, Cookie Head is known for its crave-worthy handcrafted cookies, brownies, cupcakes, coffee, cookie cakes, soft-serve ice cream and milkshakes.
This is the first Cookie Head to open in New Jersey, so this is a deliciously big deal. Other U.S. locations are in Florida and Pennsylvania.
Hamilton’s new dessert destination
The store has its standard “core cookies” (think chocolate chip, sugar cookies, or chocolate peanut butter), as well as a rotation of specialty flavors that change monthly.
Customers are hopefully inspired to try new combinations of flavors to have a unique, sweet treat.
There’s always something familiar, and always something new. The menu is designed to be mixed, matched, and explored.
Cookie Head also offers catering options for corporate events, large-scale sporting events, birthdays, weddings, and gifting, which you can read about on their website.
Cookie Head is located at 199-1 Sloan Ave. in Hamilton, NJ.
Hours:
Monday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Anyone in the Hamilton area with a sweet tooth will want to check them out. Hopefully, this is the first of many New Jersey locations that we can expect.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.