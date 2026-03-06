📌 Grocery Outlet closing most of its New Jersey stores

Just about a year after expanding in New Jersey, a grocery store chain is trimming three dozen stores across the country.

Several of those shuttered locations will be in the state, according to Grocery Outlet in a Fourth Quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

“We made progress on our strategic priorities in 2025; however, our fourth-quarter results made clear that we have more work to do, and we’re moving quickly,” Grocery Outlet President and CEO Jason Potter said in a written statement.

He added they would be "closing underperforming stores, reshaping our new store growth strategy and reallocating resources to strengthen operating results and returns on capital."

The "optimization plan" includes closing six of its nine stores in New Jersey.

❌ 3057 NJ-35, Hazlet

❌ 4004 US 130, Suite 9, Delran

❌ 677 Berlin Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville

❌ 190 Hamilton Cmns, Mays Landing

❌ 401 Harmony Rd, Gibbstown

❌ 3174 Route 9 South, Rio Grande

These NJ Grocery Outlet Bargain Market stores are staying open as of March 2026:

✅ 200 Tuckerton Road, Medford

✅ 1075 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Hamilton Township

✅ 1120 Hurffville Road, Deptford

Pennsylvania also has Grocery Outlet closures under the new plan, including in Philadelphia.

These four PA Grocery Outlet stores will be shut down:

❌ 2017 West Oregon Avenue Philadelphia, PA

❌ 2524 Welsh Road Philadelphia, PA

❌ 345 Scarlett Road Kennett Square, PA

❌ 18993 Park Avenue Meadville, PA

Grocery Outlet faces lawsuit over pricing claims

The Grocery Outlet has faced a class action lawsuit, which was filed last year in Oregon.

The complaint said that the chain was using deceptive sales efforts involving "fake savings and made-up reference prices" labeled on products in store as "Elsewhere."

It's not the first retailer to face such accusations — Kohl's stores have faced multiple, similar lawsuits.

In 2023, a class action accused the retailer of advertising products with false “regular” or “original” prices and corresponding fake discounts, giving an impression of a bargain.

That suit against Kohl's was dismissed in 2024 for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

