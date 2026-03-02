🍰 Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford hosted Gov. Mike Sherrill, in small business stop.

📢 The bakery faced online trolling, with negative reviews and voicemails.

💖 Supportive customers flooded in with positive reviews, purchases

DEPTFORD — A popular, family-owned bakery in South Jersey has battled political trolls after a recent visit from Governor Mike Sherrill.

On Friday, Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford briefly hosted the Democratic governor, as Sherrill detailed her “Save You Time and Money Agenda.”

Trolls and tensions: The online backlash

Overnight, angry comments from apparent Sherill critics were left as voicemails, online messages and even one-star business reviews.

The bakery responded on Facebook:

“We understand that everyone has their own opinions. As a small family-owned, mom-and-pop bakery,we were truly honored to be recognized by our town and invited to meet with the Governor to talk about ways to support small businesses like ours. This message is in reference to the voicemails and messages and 1 star reviews we woke up to this morning."

"For us, this had nothing to do with politics. It was about representing the hardworking small business community and the real families behind these shops. Every day we pour our hearts into what we do, and we’re incredibly proud of how far our little family business has come."

Community support: Love in response to hate

By Sunday, a wave of support and positive reviews and in-person orders countered the initial negativity.

“Thank you for your patience in line, your kind words, your Google reviews, your support, and the love from SO MANY fellow small businesses too. It did not go and will never go unnoticed,” Two Sweet Boutique posted a Facebook update on Monday.

“We’re ready for this page to get back to what really matters… cookies 🍪 banana pudding 🍌 Buns 🍥 THANK YOU 💗.”

A broader perspective: Governor’s visits to local businesses

Less than two weeks earlier, Sherrill made a similar visit to Advanced Solar Products in Flemington.

In Flemington, the governor was joined by New Jersey Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Bracken and NJBIA Chief Government Affairs Officer Chris Emigholz.

They spoke with Advanced Solar Products owner Lyle Rawlings about challenges in securing permits.

