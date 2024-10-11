The new ‘up-and-coming’ town in NJ is one you’d never think of

When the pandemic hit, it sent a wave of New Yorkers into New Jersey. People flocked to commuter towns, and it felt like everyone was on the move.

That whole period seems like a lifetime ago, but it definitely changed how people saw certain towns—probably because they didn’t have a choice.

If you’re curious about what New Jersey’s hottest town is right now, I think you’re gonna be pretty surprised. Enter Flemington, Hunterdon County’s cozy, historic, and growing bedroom community.

Flemington is a great mix of small-town charm, including historic buildings and tree-lined streets. Speaking of historic, 65% of their historic buildings are on the national historic register.

It’s a great place for farm-to-table dining, great boutiques and a really strong wellness culture. It’s turning into a hub for festivals and cultural events, all wrapped in that country-town vibe.

What’s really got people buzzing is the long-awaited Courthouse Square project. And people have already begun to see the change in their revitalized Main Street.

Over the past couple of years, businesses have been snapping up properties. Of course, the crown jewel of the main street is the historic 15-room hotel that’s being turned into a 100-room boutique hotel complete with restaurants, a courtyard, and new residential units that are going to make the area even more walkable.

Oh, and a new Target is coming—the first one in Hunterdon County—adding even more convenience.

Of course, with all this attention, housing prices are rising. The average home value in Flemington has jumped 11% in the last year, now sitting at $615,405.

But, if you dig around, you can still find a cozy house here for under $400,000. If you know where to look, that is.

