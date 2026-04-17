If you’re feeling like owning a home in New Jersey is getting harder, you’re not imagining it. Prices are climbing, inventory is tight, and buyers are still battling it out for anything halfway decent.

So what separates the people actually landing homes from everyone else?

It’s not just income. It’s the kind of job behind that income.

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A recent analysis by the National Association of Realtors shows something most of us don’t think about: job stability can matter just as much as salary. Sure, a big paycheck helps. But lenders, and real life, care about consistency. They want to see reliable, predictable income that’s likely to keep coming.

That’s why certain careers keep showing up among homeowners.

SEE ALSO: See how NJ home prices changed over 24 years

Jobs in healthcare, education, management, and technical fields don’t just pay well, they tend to stick around.

Layoffs are less common, benefits are stronger, and income is easier to verify over time.

And that matters when you’re trying to get a mortgage in a state like New Jersey, where the median home price is hovering around the mid-$500,000 range. Banks want to know you’re not just making money now, they want to know you’ll still be making it five, ten, fifteen years from now.

On the flip side, even high-paying jobs can work against you if the income is inconsistent. Commission-heavy sales, gig work, or contract jobs can make lenders nervous, even if you had a great year.

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Bottom line: it’s not just how much you make. It’s how steady it is.

Because in this market, stability might be the most valuable asset you have.

Top jobs most likely to lead to homeownership

Based on recent data, these fields consistently show higher homeownership rates:

Management and business professionals (about 72%)

Teachers and education professionals (about 67%)

Engineers and technical professionals (about 67%)

Sales professionals (about 63%)

Healthcare workers (about 62%)

Skilled trades (construction, electricians, etc.) (about 62%)

Transportation and public safety jobs (about 58%)

Not exactly glamorous across the board — but steady. And right now, steady wins.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com