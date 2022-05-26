Joe Pesci’s Lavallette, NJ mansion is demolished: See before and after pictures

Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done.

Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two hours' time.

Here’s how it looked before the demolition:

The new owner reportedly wants to divide the property into two lots and build a smaller home on each lot.

The beautifully decorated interior is no more.

I hope he remembered to get his pinball machine out before the demolition crew got there.

Ok, those are the “before” photos; now, on to the “after” photos:

Here’s how the demolition progressed:

It seems like a shame to destroy such a beautiful mansion, but it���s the new owner’s property to do as he (or she) sees fit. The Seaside-Lavallette Shorebeat reports that the home actually sold for $5 million to an LLC associated with a Mantoloking contractor who is presumably the one who will be putting up the new, smaller homes on the lot.

The palatial home was built in 1990 and Pesci paid $850,000 for it.

According to Shorebeat, Pesci decided to sell since he is spending more of his time in sunny California.

Eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, all gone.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

