🏢 New four-building apartment community coming to Burlington Township on 13 acres.

🐾 Pet-friendly complex will feature a fenced-in dog park, modern amenities, and upscale finishes.

🚗 Convenient location near 295, Route 130, NJ Turnpike, and three schools, with pre-leasing information coming soon.

BURLINGTON TWP — Something exciting is coming to Burlington County, especially if you and your furry friend are looking for a new place to live.

Construction is expected to begin within the next few months on a brand-new, four-building apartment community on a 13-acre property on Spectrum Avenue at the corner of Fountain Avenue and the Burlington Bypass in Burlington Township, according to TFE Properties, which acquired the property.

ALSO READ: The Boss shows up for a surprise holiday concert at The Stone Pony

Modern apartments with upscale finishes and multiple layouts

Nestled on property close to three schools, with easy access to 295, Route 130, and the New Jersey Turnpike, the new apartments will feature nine different layouts, ranging from 800 to 1,419 square feet, with one, two, and three bedroom options.

Each unit will include a washer and dryer, a spacious floor plan with 9-foot ceilings, and large windows for ample natural lighting.

Other apartment features include a generous master bedroom, a walk-in closet in select units, a balcony or patio/porch, a spacious kitchen with soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and the option to have a private garage among other upscale finishes, modern amenities, and high-tech convenience, the statement from TFE Properties reads.

Pet-friendly living with dog park and community amenities

Not only will this new community be pet-friendly, but there will also be a fenced-in dog park on site, plus a fully-equipped fitness center, kids’ play area, and an outdoor community patio area.

“TFE is excited to expand its multi-family portfolio, with its first apartment complex in Burlington County. The demographic moving to this area expects an elevated level of comfort and convenience with high-tech features. We’re proud to meet those high standards in this community. We anticipate a busy pre-leasing period,” said TFE Properties President, Carey Tajfel.

More information is on the way

Spectrum Way will be located at 100 Spectrum Way, Burlington Township. More information about leasing will be released soon.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom