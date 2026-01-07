New Jersey has seen its share of strip clubs and has even had a few famous ones. Satin Dolls in Lodi became the Bada Bing in “The Sopranos.” Stiletto in Carlstadt and Cheeques in Linden were both used in the film “The Wrestler.”

If you ever wondered what happened to the Cabaret GoGo in Eatontown on Route 35, well, it closed permanently in 2016 and was put up for sale. After four years of sitting vacant, the building was leveled in 2020.

What is taking it's place?

Finally, after a big, ugly empty lot and five years of waiting, we now know what’s taking its place.

Now a major bank is turning it into something that your parents and grandparents might actually approve of: a place to deposit checks, snag cash without getting out of the car, or, who knows, talk investments with Merrill Lynch folks who’ll be on site too.

Bank of America has announced that a new branch will be built on that site. It will be a 4,487-square-foot building with two drive-up ATM lanes.

Nicholas Graviano is a licensed planner, and he’s representing the applicant. Graviano told the Planning Board that the new branch represents the development of an underutilized property and that it is a "critical use for the community," the Asbury Park Press reported.

We don’t know when the project will be complete or what the Bank of America branch’s opening date will be. We do know cash deposits don’t all have to be in singles.