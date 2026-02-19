🚕 A New York man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Monmouth County cab driver Anthony Hill.

A 26-year-old New York man has been sent to prison for killing a cab driver and the father of two in Monmouth County.

Gaetano S. Scannavino was arrested in Brooklyn by the New York City Police Department, days after the September 2024 shooting death of Anthony Hill, of Eatontown.

On Wednesday, Scannavino was sentenced in Freehold Borough to 30 years in prison by Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn. He pleaded guilty in December to aggravated manslaughter. He must serve more than 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Scannavino had initially been charged with murder and carjacking before reaching the plea agreement.

Anthony Hill, of Eatontown, was found dead outside a Hazlet motel

Fatal shooting outside Hazlet motel on Route 36

Hazlet police responded to an EMS call after 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2024, and found the 42-year-old Hill outside a local motel along Route 36. The victim had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive on the ground near a dumpster.

Monmouth County police car

Community mourns Eatontown father of two

Hill is survived by his wife, who was his high school sweetheart, and their two children.

He was a cab driver for Yellow Car in Red Bank for 18 years.

A GoFundMe campaign raised about $10,000 in donations for the grieving family, starting with funeral expenses.

