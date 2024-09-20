Funds raised for NJ family of slain cab driver as accused killer is arrested

🔷 NJ tax driver shot, killed outside motel

🔷 NY man accused of murder

🔷 Funds raised for victim's family

A 25-year-old New York man has been arrested for the shooting death of a Monmouth County cab driver and father of two last weekend.

Gaetano S. Scannavino was arrested in Brooklyn on Thursday by the New York City Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Friday evening.

Scannavino has been charged with first-degree murder and carjacking in the killing of Anthony Hill, of Eatontown.

Hazlet police found the 42-year-old Hill, shot multiple times, lying outside Holly Hill Motel along Route 36 the morning of Sept. 14.

Hill was survived by his wife, who was his high school sweetheart, and their two children, according to his online obituary. He was a cab driver for Yellow Car in Red Bank for 18 years.

A GoFundMe campaign was accepting donations for the grieving family, specifically starting with funeral expenses.

On Friday, Scannavino, whose last known address was in Brooklyn, remained in custody in New York awaiting extradition to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court.

He was also charged with two second-degree weapons offenses.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Thomas Manzo, Jr., at 800-533-7443 or Hazlet Police Department Detective Steven Venticinque at 732-264-0763 ext. 2138.

