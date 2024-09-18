🚨 A taxi driver was fatally shot in Hazlet

🚨 It's not clear what the circumstances are behind the shooting

🚨 The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is investigating

HAZLET — The fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Monmouth County is under investigation.

Hazlet police officers responded Saturday, Sept. 14, to an emergency call at 7:18 a.m. at a parking lot on Route 36.

Officers found Anthony Hill, 42, of Eatontown, dead on the ground near a dumpster. He had multiple gunshot wounds, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Prosecutors did not reveal whether they know what motivated the shooting.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information to contact their detectives at 800-533-7443 or the Hazlet Police Department at 732-264-0763 ext. 2138.

