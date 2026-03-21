🚨Manasquan BOE member resigns after crashing into a home

🚨Thomas Pellegrino faces multiple charges

🚨Board accepts Pellegrino's resignation after 12 years of service

MANASQUAN — A Board of Education member who police say crashed his vehicle into a house while under the influence has stepped down from a position he has held for 12 years.

Thomas Pellegrino hit two parked cars and drove across several front lawns along Newark Avenue before driving up the stairs of a front porch and into the wall of a house in the early morning hours of March 7, Manasquan police Capt. Nick Norcias said. The homeowner told the Coast Star that Pellergrino's vehicle narrowly missed her 17-year-old son's bedroom.

During Thursday night's school board meeting, the board unanimously accepted Pellergrino's resignation.

"After much reflection, I have decided to step down due to personal matters that now require my full attention. This is not something I do lightly, as this role in this community means a great deal to me. I am deeply grateful to the trust, support and relationships built along the way. It has been a privilege to serve a community I truly love, and I remain confident in the board's continued dedication to our students and staff," Pellegrino's resignation letter says.

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Charges, postponed court date

The board thanked Pellergrino for "long standing service and commitment."

Pellegrino's attorney, Mitchell Ansell, said Pellegrino is "currently taking steps to address his personal health issues and getting the help he needs at this time." His first court appearance will be on April 1.

He was charged with operating under the influence, refusal to submit to a breath test, reckless driving, unsafe operation of a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

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