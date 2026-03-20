☑️An ide to rename a Colts Neck school after President Trump drew national attention

☑️The BOE said the idea was blown out of proportion

☑️No school is named after Trump who has already served a full term

COLTS NECK — After worldwide attention to the idea of naming an elementary school after a sitting president, the proposal has been taken off the table.

As New Jersey 101.5 reported earlier this month, Colts Neck Board of Education member Robert Scales on March 4 proposed an exploratory committee to look into the costs and details of renaming the Conover Road Primary School after President Donald Trump. Scales said that 80 schools in the U.S are named after Barack Obama but none after Trump, who has already served one term.

Scales suggested that the renaming happen this year in time for the country’s 250th anniversary. Scales said that Trump has “contributed a great deal of time to this great town” but didn’t mention specifics. Two schools in the district, the middle and primary school, include Conover Road in their name, which Scales said can be confusing.

After making headlines, the idea was mocked on "Saturday Night Live" and discussed by cable news commentators on all political sides.

Heated reaction to the Trump school name idea

At Wednesday night’s meeting, BOE President Angelique Volpe called it a "nice sentiment" that got blown out of proportion. No committee was formed to address the name change, even though she supports Trump's policies, including his advocacy for parental rights championed by conservatives and enforcing Title IX against districts that allow transgender girls in girls' sports.

"I want to make it clear, very clear, the board will not be moving forward on the proposed name change of Conover Road Primary School," Volpe said.

The district waded into political territory in December when it hosted an event by Education Secretary Linda McMahon and local officials blocked the public from observing.

The idea of Trump visiting the district, which was brought up during the March 4 meeting, was opposed by one parent because it would stress the district's resources and "divert the superintendent's attention from the important work of this district."

One member of the public who spoke at the latest meeting was relieved that the school would not be named after a "rapist whose concepts are lined with deep pockets undermining the Constitution."

A Colts Neck school board member wants to explore renaming Conover Road Primary School after President Donald Trump, potentially making it the first U.S. school named for him. (Colts Neck School District/Getty Images/Townsquare Media illustration) A Colts Neck school board member wants to explore renaming Conover Road Primary School after President Donald Trump, potentially making it the first U.S. school named for him. (Colts Neck School District/Getty Images/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Pork Roll Elementary?

Another member of the public who spoke suggested that the school could be named after another Monmouth County figure, creating an opportunity for students to learn history during the 250th anniversary.

Kyler Dineen, founder of the advocacy group N.J. Voters for Church and State Separation, told the board that if the district wants to name the school after someone living, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart and Queen Latifah are good options.

"I inserted my own because I have the privilege of being able to do that, which is both Pork Roll Elementary and Taylor Ham Elementary, which is to say that we are if we are to get controversial, we might as well go all the way," Dineen said.

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