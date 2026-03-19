☑️Controversial ICE community service offer shocks Belleville parents

☑️School officials respond to backlash over detention center volunteer post

☑️Superintendent says 'actions were taken' after the offer was removed

BELLEVILLE — Parents were outraged after ICE invited high school students to complete their community service requirements at the privately owned Delaney Hall detention center in Newark. The invitation was shared by a school guidance counselor on a district website.

During a school board meeting on Wednesday, schools Superintendent Erick Alfonso said he took the criticism seriously.

"As a first-generation son of immigrant parents, I understand how sensitive it can be firsthand. So I echo your sentiment. I echo your concern and we are taking care of matters," Alfonso said.

This is the latest development in New Jersey 101.5's coverage of immigration enforcement in the state.

Resident: Offer was 'despicable'

Jerry Dawersio, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Local 106, which represents guards at Essex County Correctional Facility, which is next to Delaney Hall, said the area is unsafe because of truck traffic and inmates being released from the jail.

Michael Sheldon, a resident, called the post "despicable," considering that 75% of district students are Hispanic.

"For this administration to send a disgusting message like that out to our students shows a total unacceptable insensitivity, if not a callous disregard, to the very essence of our community. And you need to make heads roll," Sheldon said.

The U.S. Census places the percentage of Hispanics in Belleville at 52% as of July 2024.

Belleville High School students are required to complete 60 hours of service over their four years in high school.

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