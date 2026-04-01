☑️ NBC News reports a $129M DHS warehouse project in Roxbury paused for review

☑️ Contracts signed by previous DHS Secretary Kristi Noem are under scrutiny

☑️ NJ has filed a lawsuit to stop the facility

ROXBURY — The Department of Homeland Security’s $129.3 million purchase of a warehouse in Morris County has been temporarily paused pending a review of contracts and policies approved by former Secretary Kristi Noem, according to a senior official

The Route 46 facility in the Ledgewood section is one of 11 warehouses purchased by the agency for $1.074 billion. At least three lawsuits, including one by New Jersey, have been filed over the facilities. The lawsuits have a common complaint about decisions being made without consulting local officials.

Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill has joined with the mostly local Republican leadership in opposing the project to file a lawsuit. The lawsuit contends that Noem did not comply with federal law requiring Homeland Security and ICE to consult with state and local officials about major projects. They have said that the warehouse cannot handle the water, sewage and power needed.

"The Trump Administration’s plans for a detention facility in Roxbury will not make our residents safer. Instead, this facility will overburden local services and infrastructure," Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a written statement. “These types of facilities also have a long track record of abuse, mistreatment, and unsafe conditions."

Warehouse on Route 46 purchased by ICE for use as a detention center Warehouse on Route 46 purchased by ICE for use as a detention center (Courtesy TAP into Roxbury) loading...

Political battle grows as new DHS leadership steps in

Two senior DHS officials told NBC News that the pause is likely temporary to give incoming Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin a chance to review Noem's policies.

During Mullin's confirmation hearing, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., questioned Mullin about the Roxbury site. Mullin said he would visit the Roxbury site to address Kim’s concerns if he were confirmed as Noem's successor.

Mullin said during his confirmation hearing that he wanted to “work with community leaders” and “be good partners.”

“New Jersey and Roxbury Township took legal action against DHS because their decision to establish a detention center at the Roxbury warehouse site is clearly illegal, harmful to the community, and doesn’t make people safer. Make no mistake: DHS should immediately halt this facility and until that happens, Governor Sherrill will keep fighting to prevent construction at the site," Sherrill spokesman Sean Higgins said in an email.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Wednesday morning.

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