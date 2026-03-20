✅ NJ and Roxbury sue ICE and DHS to block a 1,500-bed detention center

✅ Officials warn the site could overwhelm water, sewage, and power systems

✅ The DHS nominee said he will visit the Roxbury site if voted into the position

ROXBURY —Comparing ICE detention to "treating human beings like Amazon packages in a warehouse," the state of New Jersey is suing the federal government to stop a planned 1,500-bed detention center.

Local officials, who are Republican, have opposed the plan over concerns that the infrastructure cannot handle the water, sewage and electricity requirements of the facility.

As New Jersey 101.5 previously reported, ICE purchased a warehouse on Route 46 in the Ledgewood section for $129.3 million on Feb. 19.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill joined the Republican officials in a letter to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, citing what she called a “lack of communications and transparency,” concerns over the size of the facility and ICE’s treatment of detainees.

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Sherrill: Infrastructure and safety concerns ignored

In a new statement on Friday, Sherrill and Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said those concerns have continued to not be addressed. They are asking a federal judge to stop the federal government's plans, citing the Administrative Procedure Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Intergovernmental Cooperation Act, and the Immigration and Nationality Act.

"The Trump Administration’s plans for a detention facility in Roxbury will not make our residents safer. Instead, this facility will overburden local services and infrastructure," Sherrill said in a statement. “These types of facilities also have a long track record of abuse, mistreatment, and unsafe conditions."

Davenport added that federal law requires that both Homeland Security and ICE consult with state and local officials about major projects.

"Instead, DHS and ICE are ramming through a secretive purchase and rushed renovation. We will not allow these ill-considered plans to happen. We have partnered with the Township of Roxbury, relying on the Township’s crucial local knowledge and efficiently combining our resources for this important bipartisan fight.”

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Warehouse on Route 46 purchased by ICE for a detention facility overlooks a nearby neighborhood Warehouse on Route 46 purchased by ICE for a detention facility overlooks a nearby neighborhood (NJ OAG) loading...

A future visit from Washington

During his confirmation hearing, Homeland Security nominee Markwayne Mullin told U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., that he would visit the Roxbury site to address Kim’s concerns if he is confirmed as Noem's successor. The first-term Democrat, however, told NJ Monitor that he will vote against Mullin’s nomination.

An ICE spokesperson said the lawsuit is more about politics than the site's shortcomings. The site was carefully evaluated to minimize environmental impacts on protected species, sensitive natural resources, and valued cultural resources, according to ICE.

"Let’s be honest about this. This case isn’t about the environment. It’s about trying to stop President Trump from making America safe again. The left didn’t care about the mountains of litter that illegal aliens dropped on ranches and riverbeds during Biden’s border crisis. They’re feigning concern now because they want those same illegal aliens to stay forever and vote here," the spokesperson said in a statement.

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