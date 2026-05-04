🔴 Four noncitizens charged with illegally voting in federal elections.

🔴 Prosecutors say they also lied later on U.S. citizenship applications.

🔴 Some now face up to 10 years in prison.

Four noncitizens have been caught voting in New Jersey, according to federal prosecutors.

Some of the illegal votes were cast in federal elections nearly six years ago but are only now coming to light, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey. Officials said three suspects voted in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said the four immigrants lied on their voter registration forms when they claimed they were citizens. Officials say all four suspects were green card holders, who are not citizens and are not allowed to vote in federal elections. Despite their status, they successfully registered to vote in New Jersey and were able to cast ballots.

“As alleged, the defendants broke federal law by voting in elections they were not eligible to participate in, and then made false statements under oath to conceal that conduct," said Frazer.

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Poll station administrators work as a voter enters the booth at City Hall on June 6, 2017, in Hoboken, NJ (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Poll station administrators work as a voter enters the booth at City Hall on June 6, 2017, in Hoboken, NJ (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) loading...

Federal charges of false statements and citizenship fraud

According to federal prosecutors, each immigrant then applied to become a U.S. citizen and lied on their forms. The application process includes a form that requires each person to certify that they have never voted in a federal election.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, HSI is committed to ensuring integrity in our election systems and ensuring that American citizens — and only American citizens — are electing American leaders," said ICE Director Todd M. Lyons.

Breakdown of New Jersey voter fraud suspects

David Neewilly, 73, of Atlantic County, is charged with voting by an alien in a federal election, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, and false statements in relation to naturalization, which carries a max sentence of five years.

Jacenth Beadle Exum, 70, of Bergen County, is charged with false statements in relation to naturalization and false statements in relation to naturalization/procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully. The latter charge carries up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said that Exum's visa had expired in December 2000, nearly 26 years ago.

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Idan Choresh, 43, of Monmouth County, is charged with voting by an alien in a federal election, false statements in relation to naturalization, and procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully.

Abhinandan Vig, 33, of Monmouth County, is charged with the procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully.

All four individuals had their applications for citizenship rejected after the investigations.

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