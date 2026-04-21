✅Two young children heard crying as ICE agents arrest a mother in Monmouth County

✅Their father was detained by the ICE and remains in custody

✅Lawmakers demand investigation after claims of masked agents

ASBURY PARK — A chaotic ICE arrest with two small children crying in the back seat of a car is now fueling outrage across New Jersey and calls for an investigation.

Video of the April 15 incident shows a mother, Michele Mendoza, being taken into custody after her husband was detained by federal agents. Their toddler and 6-month-old could be heard crying nearby. Some of the agents covered their faces, in violation of the newly signed state law prohibiting their use while on duty.

The scene has quickly become a flashpoint in the ongoing fight over immigration enforcement in New Jersey, with lawmakers raising alarms about masked agents and families being torn apart in public.

Mendoza, who says she is a U.S. citizen, was released without charges after about eight hours in custody, according to the Asbury Park Press. Her husband remains detained, leaving the family without income and intensifying scrutiny over how ICE is operating in local communities.

Democratic lawmakers react to scene

State lawmakers from the district said in a joint statement that Mendoza was released without charges after eight hours at ICE's Delaney Hall detention center in Newark. She also had "noticeable bruising from being handled by ICE agents."

State Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, D-Monmouth, posted video of Michelle Mendoza's arrest.

"We have also reached out to the Monmouth County Prosecutor and New Jersey Attorney General to ask for their assistance in protecting our residents," the lawmakers said.

A third person was taken into custody on Friday near the nonprofit Mercy Center, whose CEO is former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. She told the Press that after Friday's arrest, clients immediately left the center for fear of also being arrested.

As of Tuesday morning, ICE had responded to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the arrests.

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Lawmakers demand an investigation into ICE conduct

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help the Mendoza family while her husband remains in ICE custody, leaving them without a source of income. She is a stay-at-home mom.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago and Asbury Park Police Director John B. Hayes came out in support of those detained. They also mentioned that their respective agencies were in compliance with the new immigration laws and were not aware of the presence of ICE in Asbury Park at the time of the arrests.

Garden State Equality, which said the incident happened outside the civil rights organization's headquarters, held a rally Sunday with immigrant support groups on Main Street. U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, addressed the rally and said anti-ICE protests are having an impact.

"I told anti-ICE protesters they’re having success in Washington. I’m not voting to send ICE another penny, and I voted this week to protect immigrants—like our Haitian neighbors—from losing their protected status," Pallone said.

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