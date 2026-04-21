🚨Stolen $300K Lamborghini Urus hit 100 mph on Garden State Parkway

🚨Police used an AirTag to track the Lambo

🚨Driver arrested 15 miles after spike strips blew out a tire

ELMWOOD PARK — The driver of a stolen purple Lamborghini with flattened tires led police on a chase reaching 100 mph early Monday.

The night began when a $300,000 Urus was stolen from the MoeModz auto custom shop in Elmwood Park at 3:30 a.m., and the owner called police, he told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Thieves climbed a wall and broke a window to get inside.

Police said the car was tracked to Newark by a hidden AirTag, but officers then lost it.

The Lambo raced north on the Garden State Parkway to Upper Saddle River, where police found the car. They pursued the car into Paramus, where police used a spike strip to flatten the tires. But the driver kept going on the blown tires, heading south until the police boxed in the Lamborghini in Hillside.

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Munir Muhammad, of Newark, tried to make a run for it but was tackled and arrested by Paramus officers. He was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

A passenger got away, according to CBS New York.

The MoeModz shop owner told CBS New York that no other cars were stolen because thieves could not break into a secure box where keys are kept. The key to the Urus had been left outside the box.

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