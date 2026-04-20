☀️14-month-old found alone, sweating in locked car at casino parking lot

☀️Temps in the low 80s as child sat unattended for over 2 hours

☀️NJ special education teacher charged with child endangerment

BENSALEM, Pa. — A Burlington County special education teacher was charged after leaving her toddler in a car while she was inside a casino.

Security at Parx Casino on Street Road in Bensalem noticed the 14-month-old seated in a car seat in the back seat of a locked car with the windows rolled up parked in the casino's parking lot just before 9 p.m. on April 14, according to Bensalem police. Security footage recorded Leola Dualuqua leaving the car around 6:30 p.m. and entering the casino.

Exteroir of Parx Casino in Bensalem Exteroir of Parx Casino in Bensalem (VIsitPA.com) loading...

Child overheated as temperatures climbed into the 80s

Officers said the child was covered in sweat and "very hot" with a soiled diaper. A lockout kit was used to open the door and take the child via ambulance to a hospital. Temperatures surpassed 80 degrees early Tuesday evening.

Police found Dualuqua in the casino and brought her back to her car. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle

Dualuqua's Facebook and Linkedin pages show she is a special needs teacher in the Willingboro public schools.

PA Living News did not know Monday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

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