NJ police officer injured in fatal shootout at Hamilton home

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A man has been killed in a shootout with police in Mercer County, according to authorities.

A 911 call for a domestic incident brought Hamilton police officers to a home on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue around 10:11 p.m. Friday night, police said.

Authorities are still investigating exactly what happened but, at some point, a man at the home armed with a rifle exchanged gunfire with police, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The man was fatally shot by police. One of the officers was also shot multiple times and rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

Police said the injured officer should recover.

The Attorney General's Office and Mercer County Prosecutor's Office are investigating. Authorities have not yet named the shot man or police officer.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the presence of a firearm increases the risk of escalation in a domestic incident.

"Our thoughts are with the officer and his partner who responded last night, and with the family of the decedent who suffered a tragic loss," said Platkin.

The shooting is a reminder of the dangers that all police officers face, Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin said on Facebook.

"Please pray for him, his family, and the HTPD family during this stressful time," Martin said.

