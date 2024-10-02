IT engineer from NJ killed after crashing into moose
🏍️ Anand Sreedharan hit a moose on Route 95 in Maine near the Canadian border
🏍️ He was thrown from his motorcycle
🏍️ The post speed limit in that area is 75 mph
A New Jersey man was killed when he crashed into a Moose on Route 95 in northern Maine.
Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said Anand Sreedharan, 50, of Princeton was riding south on the interstate in Penobscot County, about 60 miles from the Canadian border, around 7 p.m. Monday when a moose crossed into his lane.
The motorcycle hit the moose, throwing Sreedharan off.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Moss. The moose also died because of the crash.
Rural interstate
Route 95 is rural in that area with thick forest on both sides of the highway. The posted speed limit is 75 mph.
An adult moose can 800 to 1,100 pounds, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. They are most active at dusk and dawn.
Sreedharan was director of IT for Merck, according to his Linkedin page.
A viewing and visitation will be held Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and his funeral Saturday at 9 a.m. at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
