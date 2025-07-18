🚨 Mayor Gusciora says businesses are operating 'beyond scope of their license'

🚨 A curfew for businesses along East State Street is in effect at 10 p.m.

🚨 The City Council will be asked to consider a "party tax"

TRENTON — Mayor Reed Gusciora announced a temporary curfew as part of a crackdown on unruly crowds outside City Hall.

This comes days after measures to close City Hall Plaza to gatherings in an area dubbed “Club City Hall.”

It's not all innocent fun. Two recent shootings, open drug use, fights and trash have forced the capital city to increase police presence and to pursue charges against vandals and litterbugs.

Even with an increased police presence, four people were arrested last weekend, Gusciosa said at a media briefing on Friday.

The extra police cost the city $10,000 in police overtime. It is is a cost he would like to pass onto the businesses that attract large crowds of all ages with unauthorized parties promoted on social media.

ALSO READ: Controversy surrounds temporary deportation center at Joint Base

Cost of extra police presence

Gusciora implemented a curfew to cut the crowd size. A temporary curfew is now in effect until Aug.17 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. for all businesses on East State Street between Carroll and South Broad streets.

"We've tried to work with the businesses and yet they continue to attract crowds. They're not taking responsibility for them. If you go to MetLife or Coopers or Philadelphia Eagles stadium, they provide security and help control the crowd outside their establishments. This is the only way we can go forward," Gusciora said.

The mayor said some businesses are "operating beyond the scope" by promoting parties on social media that bring in crowds of all ages.

The mayor said it will then be up to the City Council to approve what Gusciora called a "party tax" to raise $5 million needed to keep up an increased police presence.

