Suspect in fatal stabbing of Trenton teen found in Bucks County

Suspect in fatal stabbing of Trenton teen found in Bucks County

Keisan Simmons is taken into custody in Morrisville Borough, Pa. 9/30/24 (@USMS_Philly via X)

🚨Opium Leverette, 17, was stabbed in the back in Trenton

🚨Police and U.S. Marshals found suspect Keisan Simmons, 19, in Morrisville

🚨A motive for the stabbing was not disclosed

The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Trenton was arrested Monday at a Morrisville Borough, Pennsylvania, apartment complex.

Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa L. Hilton said Opium Leverette, of Trenton, was shot in the back in the area of Parkside and Homan avenues around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. Leverette was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

U.S. Marshals and police found Keisan Simmons, 19, in the Robert Morris Apartments W. on Bridge Street, according to Hilton. Simmons was charged with first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

ALSO READ: School bus, car crash in Trenton leaves trail of destruction

Map shows Holman Avenue in Trenton and Bridge Street in Morrisville (Canva)
loading...

Jailed in Pennsylvania

Simmons is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey. He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.

Hilton did not disclose a motive for the stabbing or why Simmons was in Morrisville.

There have been 13 homicide victims in Trenton in 2024, according to MidJersey.news.

Hilton said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 609-278-2720.

Keisan Simmons is taken into custody in Morrisville Borough, Pa. 9/30/24 (@USMS_Philly via X)
loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors

From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back:

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

New Jersey's Worst Intersections

These are New Jersey's worst intersections voted by YOU!

Gallery Credit: Gianna

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S.

According to data compiled by Uproad, these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Officials in the state listed as the most expensive, however, say the data is incorrect and they provided the information to back it up.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: Trenton, Mercer County, Bucks County, Bucks County News
Categories: Trending, News in Pennsylvania

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM