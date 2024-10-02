Suspect in fatal stabbing of Trenton teen found in Bucks County

🚨Opium Leverette, 17, was stabbed in the back in Trenton

🚨Police and U.S. Marshals found suspect Keisan Simmons, 19, in Morrisville

🚨A motive for the stabbing was not disclosed

The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Trenton was arrested Monday at a Morrisville Borough, Pennsylvania, apartment complex.

Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa L. Hilton said Opium Leverette, of Trenton, was shot in the back in the area of Parkside and Homan avenues around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. Leverette was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

U.S. Marshals and police found Keisan Simmons, 19, in the Robert Morris Apartments W. on Bridge Street, according to Hilton. Simmons was charged with first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Map shows Holman Avenue in Trenton and Bridge Street in Morrisville Map shows Holman Avenue in Trenton and Bridge Street in Morrisville (Canva) loading...

Jailed in Pennsylvania

Simmons is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.

Hilton did not disclose a motive for the stabbing or why Simmons was in Morrisville.

There have been 13 homicide victims in Trenton in 2024, according to MidJersey.news.

Hilton said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 609-278-2720.

Keisan Simmons is taken into custody in Morrisville Borough, Pa. 9/30/24 Keisan Simmons is taken into custody in Morrisville Borough, Pa. 9/30/24 (@USMS_Philly via X) loading...

