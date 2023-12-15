Look inside this stunning Bergen County mansion
When you think of expensive zip codes in New Jersey, there are a handful of places that come to mind, and one of those has to be Alpine. Let’s take a look at an Alpine mansion on the market for $20 million. Actually, it’s not $20 million, it’s $19,995,000.
According to the Sotheby’s listing, it is the “quintessential Alpine estate.”
Here’s some of the flowery description:
THIS HOME IS MAJESTICALLY SET ON 4 GATED MANICURED ACRES IN RIO VISTA, ALPINE. DESIGNED BY JAMES PARAGONO AND BUILT TO AN EXTREMELY HIGH STANDARD, THIS IMPECCABLY DESIGNED MANOR SHOWCASES 12'CEILINGS WITH ARCHITECTURAL ELEMENTS THROUGOUT, 22,782 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURIOUS LIVING SPACE ON THE 4 LEVELS PLUS A POOL, CABANA, TENNIS COURT, GUEST HOUSE AND A PUTTING GREEN.
THIS HOME FEATURES GARAGE PARKING FOR 7 CARS, ELEVATOR TO ALL 4 FLOORS, 25 ROOMS, NEW SALERNO KITCHEN, 8 BEDROOMS, 9 FULL AND 3 HALF BATHS, BOWLING ALLIES, HOME THEATER, COMMERCIAL GENERATOR, NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACES, BRICK EXTERIOR AND SLATE ROOF
Relax in front of the fire in the family room.
It has a beautiful wood lined office
Now that’s a walk-in closet!
No mansion would be complete without a home theater
The house has its own bowling alley
Nice pool!
Work on your short game on the putting green.
Set aside some money for the property taxes, though; last year they were $54,998.
