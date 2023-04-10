This empty piece of NJ land just sold for over $4 million

From the headline you’re already guessing it’s Alpine, New Jersey. And you’re right. It’s New Jersey’s most expensive zip code. It’s filled with business moguls who aren’t household names and entertainers and celebrities who are.

Well, within Alpine is a neighborhood called Rio Vista. It’s….exclusive. Let’s put it this way. Right next to an empty parcel of land is this house.

Zillow Zillow loading...

And here’s the backyard.

Zillow Zillow loading...

I think you get the idea.

That home is for sale for $19,995,000. (Oh, well, as long as it’s not $20 million!)

Know that and you can understand how the neighboring 2 acre lot, flat and graded, just sold for $4.5 million with absolutely nothing built on it. Location, location, location.

The lot at 8 Stone Tower Drive was purchased just two days after going on the market by an anonymous builder who wants a home for himself or possibly a speculative house according to nj.com.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Alpine is famous for being home to the famous.

Over the years the roster that either once lived there or still does includes Stevie Wonder, Eddie Murphy, Kellyanne Conway, Lil’ Kim, Tracy Morgan, Joe Piscopo, Chris Rock, P Diddy, Mary J. Blige and many others.

The average property tax in Alpine last year was $21,196.

Here are just a few random homes for sale right now in Alpine.

There’s this $25 million home at 48 Rio Vista Drive.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Or this nearly $11 million gem at 10 Frick Drive.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Looking for a bargain? There’s this 7 bedroom 11 bath home at 14 Autumn Terrace for under $6 million.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Believe it or not, this modest home is listed for sale at 55 Church Street in Alpine. But it’s still over $600,000.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

