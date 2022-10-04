Alpine.

I've never set foot there. It is the priciest ZIP code in all of New Jersey with the most expensive homes. I feel I might just disintegrate if a lowly commoner like me stepped inside city lines.

It's the town where some very famous and very rich people have lived. Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige and many others have lived there.

Just for fun, I looked up Dollar Tree and not shockingly there's none in Alpine. Nor is there a McDonald's. Nor could I find a coin laundry. You get the picture.

Then I got serious and looked up what the most expensive home currently for sale on Zillow.com would be. Check out the most expensive home in the most expensive ZIP code. A mere $25 million!

This 25,700-square-foot home sits at 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine. The description on Zillow.com reads:

"Chateau de la Roche, a rare sanctuary of grand scale, less than 30 mins from Manhattan. This grand residence of luxury and convenience was built for the most prominent buyer. Architectural details are quite literally works of art. Advanced technology and security through out the home. Lush landscaping creating a relaxed setting while providing privacy. This grand residence of approximately 25,700 square feet is perfect for indoor or outdoor entertaining. Amenities include, 15 seat theater, billiards, 2 bars, wine cellar, 2 indoor plunge pools, sauna, steam room, conservatory and so much more."

Okay, I really wanted a place with 5 bars and 3 indoor plunge pools but fine I guess I could slum it so let's take a look around inside.

This entryway feels like something stolen from "The Great Gatsby."

Just this fireplace alone is a step above every Ritz Carlton I've stayed.

I don't have enough friends to fill this table.

Obligatory kitchen pic.

Good thing I can't afford this because I'm not cleaning those.

If I lived here this office is where I'd get all my important work done like Twinkie acquisitions and arranging cicadas for Kylie and me to eat.

Is this a bedroom or a whole other house?

Cue "Pretty Woman" bathtub fantasy.

I'd never leave this room.

What a way to watch a movie.

OK, I'll take it. Now I just need $5 million for the 20% down.

