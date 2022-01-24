New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed.
The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
So, what does that much money get you? First off, 30,000 square feet of living space; 12 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms and four half-baths. From the Sotheby’s listing, you also get:
Reception rooms of grand scale proportions include a ballroom, martini parlor, his and her libraries, formal living room, formal dining room, north and south art galleries, and wine tasting room.
It has a 65-foot saltwater pool (the pool house has its own kitchen), a tennis court, an elevator to all levels, and a heated driveway.
Take a look
30,000 square feet of luxury.
It’s part of the former Frick Estate.
The grand entryway has marble floors.
There are multiple family rooms.
The grand ballroom.
There are also multiple living rooms.
The master bedroom en-suite.
There is a wine cellar and wine tasting room.
An indoor basketball court.
It has a heated driveway, too.
OK, now that you’ve seen it, there’s one reason to be glad you don’t own it: the property tax bill is over $300,000 a year.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
