Kellyanne and George Conway — improbable NJ couple — getting divorced

Kellyanne Conway and George Conway — ex-adviser and current critic of former President Donald Trump, respectively — have announced their divorce.

The Conways have been married for 22 years, with a long-time residence in North Jersey. In 2007, they bought a home in the affluent Bergen County community of Alpine for $6 million.

Kellyanne Conway’s New Jersey roots

Kellyanne Conway grew up in South Jersey, in the Atco section of Waterford. She attended high school in Hammonton.

George Conway grew up in Massachusetts — the soon-to-be ex-couple met through Ann Coulter.

They dated and eventually married in 2001 with an ornate ceremony at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia, as reported by the Washington Post.

The Conways went on to have four children — and while spending much time in Washington D.C., remained NJ residents as well as devoted Yankees baseball fans.

George Conway appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live about three months ago, during which he talked about the fateful situation in which he inadvertently paved the way for his wife to become a Trump employee and close confidante.

He also said of the first time he criticized Trump in a tweet: "At the time I was still in NJ," while the kids were in school. Conway added, "I should have stayed there."

Conway divorce is cheered by Trump in social media post

Trump commented on the split on his own social media outlet, Truth Social, congratulating Kellyanne Conway for parting with her “wacko husband” whom he called a “disgusting albatross around her neck,” as reported by The New York Times.

2020 ARCHIVE White House counselor Kellyanne Conway joins President Donald Trump at a Jan. 28, 2020 rally in Wildwood, in part to support U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (Spencer PlattGetty Images) 2020 ARCHIVE: Kellyanne Conway joins President Trump at a Jan. 28, 2020 rally in Wildwood (Spencer PlattGetty Images) loading...

Truth Social is a conservative "free speech" app created by the Trump Media & Technology Group after Trump was banned for about two years from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter following the January 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, as reported by Newsweek.

His accounts on at least some of those outlets have since been reinstated.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

