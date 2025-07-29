Video from NJ cops: 15-year-old was going 40 mph on bicycle before hitting car
MONTVALE — Police posted video of an e-bike slamming into the side of a car as it pulls out of a gas station as a way to show the risks of careless riding.
The video shows an e-bike in the left lane slamming into the side of a car that made a legal left turn from a gas station on July 18, according to Chief Douglas McDowell. The rider is flipped into the air, landing on the roof of the car.
McDowell said that the rider was a 15-year-old boy who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.
The teen's speed was an estimated 40 mph, according to McDowell.
McDowell said summons could be issued to both the teen and the driver of the car.
Rules and risks of riding
McDowell said the release of the video serves as a reminder of the impact of careless riding.
New Jersey state law separates e-bikes into three classes based on speed. McDowell did not disclose the class of e-bike in the video.
Low-Speed E-bikes (Class 1 & 2):
- Speed Limit: 20 mph.
- Age: No age restrictions.
- License/Registration/Insurance: Not required.
- Helmets: Not legally required.
Class 3 E-bikes:
- Speed Limit: 28 mph.
- Age: Must be 15 years old.
- License: Requires a valid moped license.
- Registration/Insurance: Required.
- Helmets: Mandatory.
E-Scooters:
- Speed Limit: Must be less than 19 mph.
- Age: Helmets are required for riders under 17.
- Registration/Insurance: Not required.
