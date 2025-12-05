Add ‘fox attack’ to my list of things to worry about in NJ
I just checked the clock and it’s been 12 minutes since I last panicked about something.
Seriously, if overthinking were a sport I would make it to the Olympics.
So the last thing someone like me needed was to learn police in New Jersey say we can add fox attacks to our worry list.
I’m still thinking about the coyote that wouldn’t get out of my backyard in October.
It was slow-moving, behaving oddly, and in broad daylight.
Can I prove it had rabies? No, not without the little darling’s brain, but I’d be shocked if it didn’t. So… there’s that.
I also still haven’t moved on from four years ago a deer went insane and used my driver’s door to kill itself on 195.
Without my permission, mind you. Rude.
That incident left me with a deep fear of driving in certain areas, especially during their horny rutting season.
Now, police in Bergen County are warning people about a fox attack.
SEE ALSO: Dollar General bear attack leaves NJ woman injured ...
Fox attack in New Jersey
The Montvale Police Department posted on Facebook that they had a report of a resident bitten by a fox.
People are being warned to keep their distance if they see a fox and that there’s a rabies potential.
It’s not just there.
A few months ago a Somerset County teenager had to undergo rabies treatments after he was attacked by a fox while walking his dog in broad daylight in Warren Township.
I have seasonal allergies, so I’m basically allergic to everything outdoors. Now throw in coyotes, suicidal deer, foxes?
Why not a 500-pound bear in my driveway just to keep me on my toes?
Give me a break, Nature.
I have a mind to just not leave the house again and live my life under a weighted blanket. But my luck, there would be a fast-moving house centipede on the wall.
Ugh.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.