I need your input: How weird was this NJ animal sighting?
I’ll be totally honest here: I’m not a coyote expert. You probably could have gathered that from this article’s headline.
So that’s why I need your help.
I had a coyote sighting a few days ago that I found pretty unsettling, but I don’t know if I’m getting too in my head about it.
First, some coyote stats
If you’re thinking you don’t have coyotes near you, oh bless your heart. Trust me, you do. They’re just that sneaky.
New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife believes there are at least 3,000 coyotes in the state, and they have been spotted everywhere in the state. Some estimates are closer to between 4,000 and 5,000.
The first recorded sighting was in 1939 in Lambertville, New Jersey. From that point, there were only another 29 reported sightings over the next 40 years
However, by 1980, sightings began to skyrocket. Now there have been documented sightings in 400 towns and in all 21 counties.
They’ve been seen in 94% of our state’s land.
So should I be worried after seeing one in my yard?
A large coyote was very slowly roaming around the yard. It stayed in the same spot for about 15 minutes, very infrequently moving, but when it did, it was in slow motion.
It would stare in the distance for maybe 30 seconds at a time, but it wasn’t clear what it was looking at. I never saw another animal.
After strolling in slow motion for 15 minutes, as if a switch flipped, it suddenly started walking normally and left the yard.
Is that something I should be nervous about?
I’m admittedly on edge about living near this wild creature.
Attacks on humans are rare, but they can happen. In 2019, police in Fairfield shot a coyote after it attacked a mother and child out for a stroll in a park.
Two years ago Livingston police warned dog walkers to be careful after an aggressive coyote was seen prowling near a wooded area on Wingate Drive
Just last month two people in Bergen County were attacked on two separate days by a coyote that was eventually trapped and euthanized. It tested positive for rabies.
So I’m asking you, New Jersey, how worried should I be about this new neighbor?
