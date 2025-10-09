I’ll be totally honest here: I’m not a coyote expert. You probably could have gathered that from this article’s headline.

So that’s why I need your help.

I had a coyote sighting a few days ago that I found pretty unsettling, but I don’t know if I’m getting too in my head about it.

Nervous Photo by Caleb Woods on Unsplash loading...

First, some coyote stats

If you’re thinking you don’t have coyotes near you, oh bless your heart. Trust me, you do. They’re just that sneaky.

New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife believes there are at least 3,000 coyotes in the state, and they have been spotted everywhere in the state. Some estimates are closer to between 4,000 and 5,000.

Coyote Photo by Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash loading...

The first recorded sighting was in 1939 in Lambertville, New Jersey. From that point, there were only another 29 reported sightings over the next 40 years

However, by 1980, sightings began to skyrocket. Now there have been documented sightings in 400 towns and in all 21 counties.

They’ve been seen in 94% of our state’s land.

Coyote Photo by Kaylin Pacheco on Unsplash loading...

So should I be worried after seeing one in my yard?

A large coyote was very slowly roaming around the yard. It stayed in the same spot for about 15 minutes, very infrequently moving, but when it did, it was in slow motion.

Confused Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash loading...

It would stare in the distance for maybe 30 seconds at a time, but it wasn’t clear what it was looking at. I never saw another animal.

After strolling in slow motion for 15 minutes, as if a switch flipped, it suddenly started walking normally and left the yard.

Coyote, Backyard Kylie Moore loading...

Is that something I should be nervous about?

I’m admittedly on edge about living near this wild creature.

Attacks on humans are rare, but they can happen. In 2019, police in Fairfield shot a coyote after it attacked a mother and child out for a stroll in a park.

Coyote Photo by Priss Enri on Unsplash loading...

Two years ago Livingston police warned dog walkers to be careful after an aggressive coyote was seen prowling near a wooded area on Wingate Drive

Just last month two people in Bergen County were attacked on two separate days by a coyote that was eventually trapped and euthanized. It tested positive for rabies.

Coyote Photo by Y S on Unsplash loading...

So I’m asking you, New Jersey, how worried should I be about this new neighbor?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

