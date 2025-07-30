⚠ Health officials have issued a warning for residents in one county

WARREN TOWNSHIP — A Somerset County teenager is undergoing rabies treatment after he was attacked by a fox while walking his dog near his home in broad daylight earlier this month.

The teen, Ethan Lader, 15, told NJ.com the dirty, gray and sickly fox lunged at him and bit his ankle.

He was able to kick the fox away after the bite.

Lader and his dog underwent rabies treatment, the publication reported.

The day after the attack, July 3, The Middle-Brook Regional Health Commission put out a statement, warning residents of multiple reported unprovoked attacks by a fox that was roaming in the area.

While health department officials have identified all the individuals and pets exposed to the fox, they continue to urge residents to stay vigilant outdoors.

They should avoid contact with all wildlife, including foxes. If anyone sees a fox or another animal that appears sick, acting strange, or showing unusual behavior, do not approach it. It could be rabid.

The fox that bit the teen has not been identified or captured. There have also been no reports of any more sightings, Kevin Sumner, health officer and director of the Middle-Brook Regional Health Commission, told NJ.com.

