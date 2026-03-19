🚁 Secret Service-led drills planned at Trump National Bedminster

🔊 Residents might hear simulated gunfire, see helicopters and drones

📅 Training set for two days, no road closures expected

BEDMINSTER — Officials in Somerset County are warning residents about upcoming training exercises at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster that could appear and sound intense.

On Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24, the routine drills will involve federal and local law enforcement. The U.S. Secret Service is in charge.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is hosting Secret Service and police training(Google Maps) loading...

What NJ residents may see and hear

Despite the activity, there will be no road closures. The actual drills will not be seen by the public.

“Members of the public may hear simulated gunfire and other pyrotechnics, as well as see helicopters, drones, and an increased law enforcement presence” at and near the property owned by President Donald Trump, according to Somerset County officials in a social media post on Thursday.

Read More: LIV Golf returns to Trump National Bedminster in NJ

Cam Smith at Trump Bedminster (credit LIV Golf ) Cam Smith at Trump Bedminster (credit LIV Golf) loading...

Major event planned at Bedminster course this summer

Among notable events planned at the golf club, LIV Golf is set to return to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster this summer.

From Aug. 6–9, the three-day tournament has been announced, featuring such pros as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson.

History of the Bedminster property

The property at 900 Lamington Road, Bedminster, stretches across roughly 535 acres, according to a Trump website.

Once known as Lamington Farms, the site was purchased by automaker John Z. DeLorean — then sold at auction and bought by the Trump Organization in 2002.

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