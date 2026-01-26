⛳ LIV Golf returns to Trump Bedminster for the third time — and the first while Donald Trump is back in office.

⚖️ Saudi-funded league revives controversy tied to 9/11 families, sportswashing claims and past NJ protests.

🌟 Star-studded field hits Somerset County, featuring 13 major golf champions.

BEDMINSTER — Trump National Golf Club Bedminster this summer will again host a LIV Golf professional tournament — the third time, ever, and the first while Donald Trump is in office.

Since launching, LIV Golf tournaments include individual and team competitions running at the same time.

There are 54 players, most of whom are also on 13 teams of 4 players each, as well as the remaining two independent “Wild Card” players.

LIV Golf is financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund.

The first time Trump hosted a LIV Golf Invitational tournament in 2022, it drew intense criticism from 9/11 victims' families and advocacy groups.

Saudi-backed league faces ‘sportswashing’ criticism

Protesters condemned the event as "sportswashing" by Saudi Arabia, while Trump defended hosting the $25 million tournament, citing economic benefits and the league's impact on golf.

Trump Bedminster hosted LIV Golf again in August 2023, while President Joe Biden was still in office and Trump was between terms.

LIV Golf New York scheduled for Somerset County in August

In early February, the 2026 LIV Golf League season will begin at Riyadh Golf Club.

The league has now announced “LIV Golf New York” will take place in New Jersey’s Somerset County from Aug. 6-9, once again at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Major champions headline ‘biggest season yet,’ organizers say

This year’s LIV Golf field includes 13 major champions with a combined 23 major championships competing in the four-day event — Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton, and more.

Organizers call it their "biggest season yet" as they added Bedminster to the schedule.

“Following two successful events in 2022 and 2023, we are thrilled to showcase elite golf, family focused activities, an immersive fan environment, and premium hospitality,” LIV Golf Executive Vice President, Head of Events Ross Hallett said in a written release.

Tickets for LIV Golf’s 2026 season are available now at LIVGolf.com.

