Taxpayers will foot the bill for golf carts and luxury porta potties at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

The Secret Service said the vehicles and relief stations are needed for agents who work protective duty at President Donald Trump's private golf club in New Jersey.

Documents published by The Independant show contract were signed on June 3 totaling more than $600,000.

Associates Golf Car Service of Poughkeepsie, New York, will be paid more than $550,000 by the federal government to rent a fleet of golf carts.

Restroom Resources LLC of Wrightstown, New Jersey, was contracted for more than $80,000 to provide 'portable restroom rentals.'

The company website boasts "luxury amenities in every (porta potty) unit."

Golf Cart The secret service will spend more than $550,000 on golf carts for Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. (Canva, Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Who gets to use the carts and stalls?

Presumably these are modes of transportation and relief for the men and women of the Secret Service who provide protection for the president.

In a statement to The Independant, the U.S. Secret Service said the golf carts are "used by personnel to move around club property." While Secret Service personnel have access to restrooms in club facilities, the Secret Service said the rentals "allow for restroom access in additional locations on club property and when club facilities are closed such as after business hours."

Porta Potty The secret service will spend more than $80,000 on luxury porta potties for Trump National Golf Cub in Bedminster, NJ. (Canva, Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Trump's golf tab

During his first term, taxpayers were forced to foot the bill for transportation, security, meals and lodging for President Trumps golf outings in the amount of $151.5 million.

Since Trump's second term began in January, his golf habit has cost taxpayers more than $53 million.

That would put him on pace to more than double golf expenses during his second term.

Donald Trump waving as he plays golf Donald Trump's golf habit has cost taxpayers more than $53 million since January.

(AP photo/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

This is not a unique situation. Taxpayers are typically billed for the security and travel expenses of U.S. presidents and Trump's expenses have been in line with those of his predecessors.

