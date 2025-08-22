New Jersey has been seeing a lot of Adam Sandler lately, as the comedian and actor films multiple productions with Netflix.

One of the most anticipated, “Happy Gilmore 2,” premiered last month on the streaming service, nearly 30 years after the original film.

The sports comedy sequel with a slew of celebrity cameos is a classic example of the state’s Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program working for everyone involved.

Across 64 days of filming, the movie spent a record $152.5 million in communities around the state.

That’s the highest “qualified” spend by a single production since the state’s film tax credit program was reinstated in 2018 by Gov. Phil Murphy, according to the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, under the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

The film’s average spend per day was $2.3 million.

“Happy Gilmore 2” spent $6.4 million on hiring extras (look at all those golf tournament crowds) and $1.2 million on lodging.

Happy Gilmore 2 films in NJ (Netflix via Youtube) Happy Gilmore 2 films in NJ (Netflix via Youtube) loading...

“Happy Gilmore 2 showcases New Jersey’s exceptional versatility in doubling as a variety of locations,” New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission Executive Director Jon Crowley said.

“From golf courses and universities, to airports, beaches, and quintessential suburban neighborhoods, New Jersey has everything a production company desires. We look forward to welcoming more and more productions to the Garden State,” Crowley continued.

In all, the production spanned 31 municipalities across nine counties.

Happy Gilmore 2 in Irvington NJ (Netflix via Youtube) Happy Gilmore 2 in Irvington NJ (Netflix via Youtube) loading...

The exterior of the Gilmore home was at a private residence in Irvington.

Inside the home was filmed at a different residence, in nearby Belleville.

Happy Gilmore 2 films in NJ (Netflix via Youtube) Happy Gilmore 2 films in NJ (Netflix via Youtube) loading...

Nine of New Jersey’s more than 330 golf courses were featured in the film:

Atlantic Highlands (Monmouth County) - Beacon Hill Country Club

Bedminster (Somerset County) - Fiddler’s Elbow

Bloomfield (Essex County) - Forest Hill Field Club

Closter Golf Center (Bergen County)

Demarest (Bergen County) - Alpine County Club

Hackettstown (Warren County) - Farmview Golf Center

Rockleigh Golf Course (Bergen County)

Roseland (Essex County) - Essex Golf Center

West Orange (Essex County) - Montclair Golf Club

First Lady Tammy Murphy, Crowley and others from the Governor’s Office joined Sandler on set as he filmed at Fiddler’s Elbow.

Happy Gilmore 2 Netflix First Lady Tammy Murphy and reps from the Governor's Office and NJMPTVC join Adam Sandler at Fiddlers Elbow(Courtesy njeda.gov) First Lady Tammy Murphy and reps from the Governor's Office and NJMPTVC join Adam Sandler at Fiddlers Elbow(Courtesy njeda.gov) loading...

All 31 NJ towns where Happy Gilmore 2 filmed:

▪️Alpine (Bergen County)

▪️Demarest (Bergen County)

▪️Little Ferry (Bergen County)

▪️Closter (Bergen County)

▪️Hackensack (Bergen County)

▪️Bogota (Bergen County)

▪️Rockleigh (Bergen County)

▪️North Arlington (Bergen County)

▪️Moonachie (Bergen County)

▪️Teaneck (Bergen County)

▪️Belleville (Essex County)

▪️Newark (Essex County)

▪️Roseland (Essex County)

▪️Bloomfield (Essex County)

▪️Irvington (Essex County)

▪️West Orange (Essex County)

▪️South Orange (Essex County)

▪️Verona (Essex County)

▪️Kearny (Hudson County)

▪️Secaucus (Hudson County)

▪️Readington (Hunterdon County)

Happy Gilmore 2 in NJ (Netflix via Youtube) Happy Gilmore 2 in NJ (Netflix via Youtube) loading...

▪️Atlantic Highlands (Monmouth County)

▪️Tinton Falls (Monmouth County)

▪️Middletown (Monmouth County)

▪️Madison (Morris County)

▪️Florham Park (Morris County)

▪️Wayne (Passaic County)

▪️Clifton (Passaic County)

▪️Bedminster (Somerset County)

▪️Branchburg (Somerset County)

▪️Hackettstown (Warren County)

Among popular filming locations are Newark Liberty International Airport, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange, and the former Essex County Isolation Hospital in Belleville.

All four sites have been featured in other major films and television shows.

Other Netflix projects filmed in NJ

Other Netflix productions that have filmed in New Jersey include “The Irishman” and "Nonnas” — as well as upcoming movies “The Whisper Man,” “72 Hours,” and “Office Romance.”

Adam Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison Productions, has also been filming again in New Jersey. The teen musical ‘Don’t Say Good Luck’ has been spotted in Cranford, Livingston, and Ridgewood.

Netflix at Ft Monmouth groundbreaking (Credit Gov. Phil Murphy via Facebook) Netflix at Ft Monmouth groundbreaking (Credit Gov. Phil Murphy via Facebook) loading...

Netflix recently broke ground on its state-of-the-art, 500,000 square foot production facility in Monmouth County.

The $1 billion investment by Netflix is expected to transform nearly 300 acres in Oceanport and Eatontown from the decommissioned Fort Monmouth into a “premier East Coast production hub.”

Demolition of the old buildings is still underway, so with the remaining steps, the studio has been projected to open in 2028.

Below is a trailer for "Happy Gilmore 2" showing glimpses of NJ - profanity is used:

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom