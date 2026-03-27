🚨 Residents outraged over $813K comp-time tab for NJ town boss

🚨 Another NJ town faces scrutiny over a $780K police retirement payout

🚨 Critics say “boat check” culture is still costing taxpayers big

🚨 Officials insist payouts follow the rules — but questions remain

So much for Gov. Chris Christie's reforms!

A pair of compensation cases in New Jersey is fueling fresh outrage over how local governments handle unused time and how much taxpayers could ultimately be on the hook. As New Jersey 101.5 reported in February, property taxes have reached an all-time high.

In Ringwood, residents recently packed a council meeting after learning longtime borough manager Scott Heck has accumulated more than $813,000 in unused comp time, according to NJ.com.

A separate case in West Orange is drawing similar scrutiny. Former police chief James Abbott retired after 45 years and is entitled to a payout of about $787,000 for unused leave, also reported by NJ.com.

Both cases highlight a long-running issue in New Jersey: so-called “boat checks,” a term popularized by Christie to describe massive retirement payouts. While the state capped sick leave payouts for new public employees in 2010, the limits don’t apply to longtime workers who were already in the system.

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How $800K in comp time built up in Ringwood

Heck, who has worked in the borough for nearly 30 years in multiple roles, says the hours reflect “crazy” workloads in a small town where officials often juggle multiple jobs. While the payout is legally supported by records dating back to 2008, the size of the total shocked residents.

Instead of taking a lump sum, Heck has proposed giving up the payout in exchange for lifetime health benefits, potentially saving taxpayers nearly half a million dollars, NJ.com reported.

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$780K payout for West Orange police chief under review

Unlike Ringwood, West Orange and the state comptroller’s office are reviewing decades-old records to verify the total.

Local officials say documentation gaps and unclear categories, including nearly $391,000 in loosely defined accrued time, have raised concerns. Some records date back 20 to 30 years and may no longer exist, NJ.com reported.

Town leaders, already dealing with significant debt, have demanded transparency before approving any payout.

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