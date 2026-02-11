See the average property tax bill in your town

With affordability the number one issue facing New Jersey families, new state data revealing record breaking property taxes won't help assuage the anxiety about trying to make ends meet in the Garden State.

An astounding number of New Jersey residents have told me their monthly property tax bill now meets or even exceeds their mortgage payments.

It's no wonder retirees flee the state in search of lower costs.

On average, property taxes rose 5% in 2025, to $10,570. That's an increase of $500 over 2024 and the second year in a row the average has topped $10,000

It's a staggering number when you consider the median property tax in the United States is approximately $3,500.

New Jersey is the only state in the nation where the average property tax bill exceeds $10,000 per year, and it isn't even close.

The second highest bills come in New Hampshire with an average of $7,715 annually.

Even New York State, which has consistently been in the top five states for property taxes has a substantially lowers average of $6,096. In Pennsylvania, the average is $3,500.

New Jersey ignores its own rules

What makes these numbers even more infuriating is how the state routinely ignores the 2% property tax cap that was enacted in 2010.

More than 50% of the property tax collected goes to fund public schools. However, a hopelessly broken school funding formula has seen dramatic decreases in state aid that is forcing some local districts to enact huge increases beyond that 2% cap.

A new exemption allows towns that lost state aid to jack up property taxes 9.9% without asking voters for their approval.

In some cases, towns have rejected school budgets with massive property tax increases only to overruled by the New Jersey Education Commissioner.

How much are your property taxes?

Keep scrolling to see the average bills in your local New Jersey county and town.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

