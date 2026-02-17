Some announcements just land differently in Atlantic City. The news that Martin Lawrence is bringing his “Y’all Still Know What Is! Tour” to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m. feels like one of those moments.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. through HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com. It is the kind of on-sale date that longtime locals circle quickly. A big comedy night in Atlantic City still means something.

Martin Lawrence live in Atlantic City: why this comedy tour stop matters

Lawrence does not need a long introduction. He built his reputation on sharp, relatable stand-up and turned that into television and film success, from the sitcom Martin to movies like Bad Boys and Big Momma's House. What has always set him apart is that he brings the same perspective to the stage that made those projects work in the first place. Family, culture, everyday frustrations. He makes it feel familiar without feeling lazy. In a room like Hard Rock Live, that kind of material hits even harder.

For me, though, this announcement is about more than one comic. I was born in Atlantic City. I grew up on that beach. I walked the Boardwalk in every season and went to shows at Steel Pier with my parents when live entertainment was one of the city’s main calling cards. Back then, Atlantic City was still trying to regain its footing. The pre-casino years were tough. There was grit, there was uncertainty, but there was also a stubborn pride.

From pre-casino grit to casino boom: Atlantic City’s entertainment history

When casinos arrived in the late 70s, the place transformed almost overnight. The growth years felt electric. Big names rolled through town constantly. The casinos were packed. For a while, it seemed like Atlantic City had found a permanent answer.

Then came a new reality. Competition from Pennsylvania and New York. Online gaming. Economic swings. The easy dominance faded. Through it all, what never changed was the beach and the Boardwalk. There is no replacing that stretch of sand and ocean. And there is no replacing the feeling of walking into a packed venue steps away from the water.

Hard Rock Atlantic City 2026 lineup shows the city still draws big names

That is why this lineup at Hard Rock matters. It shows that Atlantic City still understands what makes it special. Along with Martin Lawrence in May, the calendar is stacked. Kansas hits the stage February 21, followed by Three Days Graceon February 27. Rod Stewart plays March 7, and Brit Floyd arrives March 21. Cage Fury Fighting Championships brings MMA action March 27, and Yacht Rock Revue takes over March 28, which should be a fun night.

April keeps the momentum going with Dierks Bentley, Jane Zhang, Bailey Zimmerman, Ricardo Arjona, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Kane Brown, and Bill Burr. May continues with Pepe Aguilar and Charlie Puth.

The summer schedule features Yungblud, Daniel Tosh, James Taylor, Vishal-Sheykhar, and Nikki Glaser. Later in the year, Pooh closes out November 21.

Atlantic City has never had the luxury of standing still. It has had to adapt, regroup, and try again more than once. Nights like May 15, with Martin Lawrence on stage and the ocean just outside, are reminders that the city’s strongest asset has always been its ability to entertain. I will always root for that.

