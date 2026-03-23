Some find it exciting, others (myself) find it scary and intimidating, but Artificial Intelligence is here to stay. Luckily, there are some helpful uses for it.

For instance, it can be used to help with travel plans if you’re looking for recommendations, and one company just put out research showing where in the Garden State AI suggests people visit.

SIXT analyzed the most popular landmarks in each state based on information gathered by five of the most popular AI platforms: Google Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and Meta AI.

They included places like cities, parks, structures, and natural, historical, cultural, or man-made sites across the U.S..

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What is the most iconic or must-see landmark in New Jersey?

AI determined that the number one spot in our great state is the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

I can completely understand why that would be one of the most popular landmarks in New Jersey.

No offense to the other commonly searched for places (including Cape May’s Historic District, Liberty State Park, and the Delaware Water Gap), but Atlantic City has it all.

It’s, of course, famous for the lively seaside atmosphere, historic wooden planks, and incredible views of the ocean. The boardwalk stands out as a top AI-driven recommendation for visitors exploring the state.

Read More: Vote for your favorite New Jersey boardwalk experience

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What’s on the Atlantic City boardwalk?

Lined with gorgeous casinos, hotels, shops, and classic attractions like Steel Pier, it offers a blend of nostalgia and entertainment that is so iconic the board game Monopoly is based on it.

Between the concerts, comedy shows, gambling, or just a nice walk on the boardwalk as you hear the waves crash, I think I might have to agree with AI on this one.

Time to #DoAC

The Atlantic City you probably don't know Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS) An exclusive look at the construction underway at Six Flags Great Adventure as of Mar. 19, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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