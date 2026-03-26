Spring has sprung! We’re having warmer weather, the sun is shining, and if you look closely, leaves are starting to grow on some trees.

We can soon forget all about the nasty, cold winter that we just experienced. Remember those snow mountains at the edges of parking lots that seemed they’d be a permanent part of the landscape?

What better way to celebrate spring than a trip to the vibrant Holland Ridge Farms?

Holland Ridge Farms, Cream Ridge, NJ (Photo Credit: Jen Ursillo) Holland Ridge Farms, Cream Ridge, NJ (Photo Credit: Jen Ursillo) loading...

Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, NJ

With over 8 million tulips in bloom, visiting Holland Ridge Farms is like stepping into a Dutch painting.

The vibrant flowers are plentiful and it’s not only photogenic, but peaceful as well.

If you’ve never been before, maybe this will convince you: they were just ranked as having one of the best tulip festivals in the country.

Tulips Photo by Esther Gorlee on Unsplash loading...

SIXT ranked the top 20 tulip festivals that offer the most beautiful blooms across, and Holland Ridge Farms came in at number three on the list.

They determined the top cities for tulip festivals by analyzing their search volume, tulip blooming periods, and the number of tulips displayed.

Read More: Burlington Farmers Market 2026 dates and opening info

Tulips Photo by Giu Vicente on Unsplash loading...

U-Pick Tulip: Spring Spectacular

One of Holland Ridge Farms’ biggest festivals is their U-Pick Tulip Festival that runs from mid-April (estimated start date is Apr. 10) through early May.

Immerse yourself in our vibrant floral paradise, savor delicious food options, and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

It’s an experience you’d have to see to believe!

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 108 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, NJ.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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