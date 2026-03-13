The City of Long Branch has released its full Summer Concert Series for the summer of 2026. It is an impressive lineup of all genres of music and entertainment.

After looking over the packed schedule that utilizes four prominent venues to showcase music from jazz, funk, rock and roll, blues, salsa, and more, all free to attend!

Highlights of the schedule

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Bands on the Sand from 7-8:30 p.m. on the West End Beach

The Ocean Avenue Stompers – a great New Orleans Rock and Roll style band that brings the energy and music loved by so many

The Moroccan Sheepherders – one of New Jersey’s premiere party bands

Bob Burger and Friends – always a fan favorite with Beatles and American rock classics

The Cliffs – tremendous talent with a great sound, playing all the classics and originals

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Thursdays by the Sea 7-8:30 p.m. Great Lawn Stage on Ocean Avenue

Here are just a few of my favorites scheduled to perform

Tim McLoone & The Shirleys

Pat Guadagno and his band

Motor City Review

Brian Kirk & The Jirks

Pat Roddy Band

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Bands by the Beach Sundays 7-8:30 p.m. West End Park, Brighton Avenue

Highlights include:

Philadelphia Funk

Chuck Lambert

The VooDudes

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Tuesdays on Broadway, 7-8:30 p.m. Broadway Band Shell 3rd Avenue & Broadway

Highlights include:

Tito Fuentes Jr.

Almost Santana

Tempo Alegre

Grupo Warachando

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Four significant venues in Long Branch will provide free summer fun and great entertainment. I appreciate the time and selection that the city has made in putting together this impressive summer schedule.

I have just highlighted a few of the musical acts that are scheduled to appear. For a full list of the summer concert series, please follow the link below.

https://www.longbranch.org/283/Programs-Events

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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