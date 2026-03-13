Free concerts all summer? Long Branch drops massive 2026 lineup
The City of Long Branch has released its full Summer Concert Series for the summer of 2026. It is an impressive lineup of all genres of music and entertainment.
After looking over the packed schedule that utilizes four prominent venues to showcase music from jazz, funk, rock and roll, blues, salsa, and more, all free to attend!
Highlights of the schedule
Bands on the Sand from 7-8:30 p.m. on the West End Beach
The Ocean Avenue Stompers – a great New Orleans Rock and Roll style band that brings the energy and music loved by so many
The Moroccan Sheepherders – one of New Jersey’s premiere party bands
Bob Burger and Friends – always a fan favorite with Beatles and American rock classics
The Cliffs – tremendous talent with a great sound, playing all the classics and originals
Thursdays by the Sea 7-8:30 p.m. Great Lawn Stage on Ocean Avenue
Here are just a few of my favorites scheduled to perform
Tim McLoone & The Shirleys
Pat Guadagno and his band
Motor City Review
Brian Kirk & The Jirks
Pat Roddy Band
Bands by the Beach Sundays 7-8:30 p.m. West End Park, Brighton Avenue
Highlights include:
Philadelphia Funk
Chuck Lambert
The VooDudes
Tuesdays on Broadway, 7-8:30 p.m. Broadway Band Shell 3rd Avenue & Broadway
Highlights include:
Tito Fuentes Jr.
Almost Santana
Tempo Alegre
Grupo Warachando
Four significant venues in Long Branch will provide free summer fun and great entertainment. I appreciate the time and selection that the city has made in putting together this impressive summer schedule.
I have just highlighted a few of the musical acts that are scheduled to appear. For a full list of the summer concert series, please follow the link below.
https://www.longbranch.org/283/Programs-Events
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