There’s a new furry friend at the Cape May County Zoo and she’s a little cutie patootie.

Meet Ember, a nine-month-old red panda who arrived at the zoo earlier this month from the Trevor Lovejoy Zoo at Millbrook School.

Her keepers say that while curious, she’s also a cautious panda. She enjoys making a mess and occasionally hanging upside down.

Red Panda Cape May County Zoo via Instagram/ Canva/ TSm Illustrations loading...

Ember can be seen daily in the rear panda yard.

She’s still getting used to her new surroundings, so if she chooses to go back into her building, just stop by later to see if she’s ready for company.

Aurora, the zoo’s other red panda, is chilling in the front panda yard. Hopefully, she gets along better with Ember than she did with the zoo’s late panda, David Bowie.

R.I.P. David Bowie: the panda

Cape May County Park and Zoo via Facebook Cape May County Park and Zoo via Facebook loading...

Some red panda facts for you to pull out during your trip to the zoo:

🔴 Red Pandas are endemic to the Eastern Himalayan Mountains in Asia

🔴 They are found in temperate forests and have a diet that relies heavily (95%) on bamboo

🔴 Their red coat earned them the nickname “firefox,” which I think is totally badass

🔴 Red pandas were recorded and named 50 years before giant pandas, making them the original panda.

Red Panda Photo by Xiangkun ZHU on Unsplash loading...

The Cape May County Parks and Zoo are open daily.

The Parks are open from 7 a.m. to dusk, and the Zoo is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can find them at 707 North Route 9 Cape May Court House, NJ, or on their website.

Cape May is one of NJ's great vacation destinations Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

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Cape May is one of NJ's great vacation destinations Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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